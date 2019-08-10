Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) were down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.03, approximately 977,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 570,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Buckle by 127.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Buckle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Buckle in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

