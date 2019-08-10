BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

