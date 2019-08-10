Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.24. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

