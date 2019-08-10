Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 214.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,408.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,533.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 836,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,254. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

