Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.
Shares of BAM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $51.03.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
