Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

