Brokers Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $30.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $595,562.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,827 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

