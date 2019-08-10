Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $37.75

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,069. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in US Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,890,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after buying an additional 178,367 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.92. 1,892,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,893. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

