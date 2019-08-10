Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $27.00

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

SSYS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 405,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Stratasys by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

