Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 1,433,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,994. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $257.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

