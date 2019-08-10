Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $55.75

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 587.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 196,547 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

