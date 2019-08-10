Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $35.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

