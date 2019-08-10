Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $43.00

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,511. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.