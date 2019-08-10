Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) PT at $81.86

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,290,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,216,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 345,462 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,521,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 428,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,722. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.