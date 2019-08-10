Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $118.85

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $114.53. 696,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.