Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $38.95

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.95.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,352,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,514,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 217,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 569,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 100,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

