Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. 18,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $199.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.59.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.