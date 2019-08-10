Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $22.01

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.01.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of BE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. 1,290,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 46,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $520,893.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

