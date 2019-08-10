Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 21.81 and a quick ratio of 21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

