Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

KAR traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,235. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

