Brokerages Expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.65 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Haymaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 269,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,951. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

