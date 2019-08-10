Brokerages Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $29.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 232 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Exterran alerts:

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 185,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,742. Exterran has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 82.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 121.8% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exterran by 54.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.