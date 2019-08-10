Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 19,617,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,605,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

