Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $27.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.