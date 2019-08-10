Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to post sales of $58.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $66.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $232.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.57 million to $240.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.89 million to $242.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.95. 277,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,669. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.