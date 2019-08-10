Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.57.

BFAM opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $629,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,655,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,927. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

