Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

EPAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 674,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 492,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,886,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,634,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

