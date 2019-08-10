Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.
EPAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 674,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $74.05.
In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $244,110.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 492,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,886,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,634,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
