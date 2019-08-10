Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Properties by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,108. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

