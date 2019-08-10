Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $404.21

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $404.21 and last traded at $401.61, with a volume of 3294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.33.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,302.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,130,425 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $22,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

