Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 7% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.03, 260,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 203,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $424.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 61.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $517,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

