Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula acquired 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $324,812.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

