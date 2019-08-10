Bodhi [ETH] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,266.00 (BOE)

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded 80.3% higher against the dollar. Bodhi [ETH] has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi [ETH] token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Bytex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.50 or 0.04388611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] (CRYPTO:BOE) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

