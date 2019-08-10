BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. Comerica (OTCMKTS:CMA) Financial Survey

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 5 13 5 0 2.00

Comerica has a consensus price target of $84.70, indicating a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.49 million 1.86 $6.84 million N/A N/A Comerica $3.60 billion 2.60 $1.24 billion $7.24 8.65

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend. Comerica pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 11.52% 8.15% 0.65% Comerica 33.29% 16.92% 1.78%

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comerica beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

