BMO Capital Markets Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

SWKS traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,053 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,234,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 155.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

