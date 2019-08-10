BMO Capital Markets Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $320.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $319.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $228.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 964,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,282. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,220. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,215,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 439,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,106,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

