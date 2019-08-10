BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. 534,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

