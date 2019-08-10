Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. 93,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 181.95, a quick ratio of 181.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

