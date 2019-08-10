BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Up 7.4%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $25.23, approximately 413,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 136,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 606.34%.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 73,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $1,335,058.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlueLinx by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BlueLinx by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

