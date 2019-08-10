Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-($0.29) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $142.5-149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.30 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.84-2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 390,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Blucora has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, insider John David Palmer sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $145,687.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $80,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,982.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

