Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-724 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.87 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.84-2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 390,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,362. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blucora has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.26.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,718,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,002 shares in the company, valued at $23,847,573.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John David Palmer sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $145,687.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,914 shares of company stock worth $2,731,887. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.