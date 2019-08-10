BLAST Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $122,865.00 and $306.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009773 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003733 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,297,960 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

