BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 595,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,415. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $801.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

