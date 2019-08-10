Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 11,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Black Diamond Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

