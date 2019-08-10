Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.13.

TSE:BDI traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.96.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

