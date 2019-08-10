BitNewChain Market Capitalization Reaches $4.48 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a market cap of $4.48 million and $187.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitNewChain

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

