Bitcore Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, QBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $251.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.01817835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.01 or 0.02764947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00755264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00802168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00497159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00131868 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,761,418 coins and its circulating supply is 17,260,459 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

