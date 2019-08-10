Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32, 7,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 652,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Biopharmx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12).

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 327,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $334,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biopharmx stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 1,256.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Biopharmx worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.