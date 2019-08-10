Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports.

BHVN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 701,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart bought 2,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $712,425 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.