BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,821. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 260.79% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,183.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $91,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,505 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 25,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

