BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Robert V. Baumgartner Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $192.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.17.
About BIO-TECHNE
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.