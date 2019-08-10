BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Robert V. Baumgartner Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $192.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

