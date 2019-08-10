Bigbom Market Capitalization Hits $498,039.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $498,039.00 and approximately $291,981.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.04383980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

